Chrissy Teigen starts disgusting debate after husband John Legend shares a video of her bath water

On June 18, John Legend took to social media to share a video of his wife Chrissy Teigen’s bath water. “What is happening here,” Legend is heard saying as he marveled at the color of his wife’s bath water.

To many people’s shock and dismay, the bath water was brown as Teigen is seen scrubbing her leg. The video left people disgusted and started a debate; are tubs for soaking or are they for bathing?

The reason Teigen’s bath water was so discolored was because she was washing her “body makeup off,” as Teigen said in the video and later on after the video went viral.

“A shower would’ve made more sense, but ok,” a commenter wrote.

“So I’m the only person that showers before they get in the tub to soak. Am I over doing it,” another person questioned.

Instagram

“I feel like this deserved a shower, not a bath lol because now she’s sitting in a pool of dirt and makeup.”

“I don’t understand people who take baths… you’re sitting in dirt. If I feel the need for a bath I shower first then hop in the tub. I know, I know that’s weird but hey that’s me,” a person added.

In addition to the debate that ensued, many people questioned why this video was posted on social media at all.

And eventually, Teigen attempted to squash the discourse by saying, “I was soaking my body makeup off then showering but thank you for your tips.”

Instagram

Adding that tubs are not for bathing, she went on to call the internet “unhinged.”

