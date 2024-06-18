Just two days after sharing a rare image of his children on Father’s Day, Justin Timberlake has found himself in legal trouble.

The pop icon was arrested on Monday night, June 17 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Shutterstock

According to ABC News, Timberlake was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

Timberlake is in the New York City area preparing for two shows he has later next week.

Timberlake is expected in court on June 18.

On Father’s Day, Timberlake shared a rare photo of his two kids. Many marveled at how big they got.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

This is a developing report.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Pop Icon Justin Timberlake Arrested