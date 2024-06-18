Ariana Grande turns heads with voice change mid-interview. Singer steps in to explain

Just stop for a moment, and take a listen to a piece of this interview with pop star Ariana Grande as she talked with the hosts of Podcrushed podcast.

Ariana Grande addresses voice change in viral video: "habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health. i intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing. i've always done this BYE." pic.twitter.com/KpKBlaq6sV — Pop Spectator (@PopSpectator) June 18, 2024

Did you catch it? Around the 10 second mark, Grande’s voice got noticeably higher.

“This voice change is sending me,” one person wrote. “Regular Ariana was coming out for a second.”

“Me when I have to use my customer service voice,” another joked.

“Omg she really changed her voice. I thought you were making a joke.”

It’s something, as Grande admitted herself, she’s been doing for two years now. “Habit,” she wrote in response to the now viral video.

“Vocal health,” she explains. “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often, depending on how much singing I’m doing.”

Grande, clearly fed up with her ever changing voice being a topic of discussion, said, “I’ve always done this. BYE.”

Over the last two years, Grande has been committed to the role of a lifetime after being cast as Glenda in the film adaptation of Wicked.

During the podcast, Grande talked about all the acting and voice work she’s done in prep for Wicked. And this isn’t the first time Grande has talked about her changing voice.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Grande admitted that while preparing for Glenda, “everything from the way I sing to the way I speak, everything kind of had to to be different for a long time so that I could be fully present in it.”

Fans quickly came to Grande’s defense, some questioning, “why does everyone always have a problem with everything Ariana Grande does?”

“It’s time people realize she is a VOCALIST. Of course she’ll have multiple voices.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Ariana Grande turns heads with voice change mid-interview. Singer steps in to explain