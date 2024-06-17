Scooter Braun Steps Down as Music Manager After 23 Years: ‘My kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose’

Longtime notorious music manager Scooter Braun has announced his retirement.

In his statement, shared on Instagram, Braun wrote that he’s been a music manager for 23 years. He started as a 19-year-old kid “managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began.”

“Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of. I have been blessed to have had a ‘Forrest Gump’ like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinary talented people the world has ever seen.”

As Braun continued, he said, “I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’”

But now, his time as a music manager has come to an end. “And after 23 this chapter as a music manager has come to end.”

One of his reasons for turning the final page at 42 years old was his three children.

“For my entire adult life, I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known ,” Braun wrote. “But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose.”

“The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify,” he continued. “It was time to step into a new role.”

Now, Braun has joined Hybe America as their CEO.

“My brilliant partner these past 3 years, Chairman Bang, has a vision I truly believe in. But even beyond that he has become a true friend who understands where I must be in my life these days,” Braun wrote. “And that is a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

After reminiscing about all the greats he’s worked with including Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber, Braun concluded his statement writing, “I made my plan, but it turns out I like God’s plan better.”

