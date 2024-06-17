Carrie Underwood and her family are safe after a fire broke out at their Tennessee residence.

According to WKRN News 2, “a fully involved fire” began in the singer’s garage on Sunday night around 9:40 p.m.

Thankfully responding firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to Underwood’s “primary residence.” Underwood’s spokesperson confirmed that Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, their two children, and their pets are all safe.

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained,” the spokesperson stated. “There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

Thanks to the first responders swift actions, no damage was caused to the singer’s home. Photos of the incident were shared on Facebook by Williamson County Fire-Rescue.

https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v20.0 At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a… Posted by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Sunday, June 16, 2024

“At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire,” the Facebook post read. “Crews from all eight of our stations responded.”

“Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well. Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house,” the post continued.

“Firefighters continue to put out hotspots to prevent further spread. There are no injuries at this time.”

How the fire started remains under investigation.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Carrie Underwood, family unharmed after fire breaks out on Tennessee property