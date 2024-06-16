Michael Strahan shares emotional video of teen daughter as she battles brain cancer on Father’s Day

Michael Strahan is praising his 19-year-old daughter on Father’s Day.

Earlier in June, Strahan’s daughter, Isabella revealed that she has finished chemotherapy as she continues to battle brain cancer.

Strahan was with Isabella when she sat across from Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and announced that she was diagnosed with cancer and undergoing aggressive treatment.

Isabella has gone through numerous surgeries and cancer treatments over the last several months and now her father is praising her toughness on Father’s Day.

Alongside a video of Isabella ringing the cancer bell signifying the end of her chemo treatments surrounded by loved ones, Strahan wrote, “[Isabella] you are a SUPERWOMAN!”

“Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way,” Strahan continued with a series of praying hand emojis.

“You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella. […] Keep inspiring.”

In May, after finishing her third round of chemo, Isabella opened up about some of the side effects she was dealing with during chemo. “I’m eating a sandwich I don’t remember ordering,” Strahan shared in her update. But admitted that all the fixings on her sandwich sound accurate.

“Since I got this medication that makes me rigor…it’s not a chemo, it’s just to protect for hearing. It’s a clinical trial,” Strahan explained as she smiled at the thought of completing her third and final round of chemo.

A rigor is a period of extreme shaking or shivering, Strahan explained, adding that it makes her feel cold.

Strahan dove further into her short term memory loss saying that because she is given Ativan with the medication used to protect her hearing, “for some reason, this happened last time too, I can’t remember a single thing from that day.”

“That’s why I seem a little loopy.”

Strahan admitted she has fears about chemotherapy ending because she is so used to being constricted by the schedules of her cancer treatments.

“How am I going to go back to normal life? Cause I feel like there is always going to be another treatment or something.”

In the comment section of her dad’s post, Isabella wrote, “Love you.”

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself, her dad, and her twin sister on the red carpet when they were younger, wishing Strahan a happy Father’s Day.

She also shared a picture of the two of them in a funny pose, again, saying how much she loves her dad.

