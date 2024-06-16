Joe Alwyn speaks out for the first time after ending 7-year relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is speaking out for the first time, more than a year after he and Taylor Swift ended their nearly seven-year long relationship.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on June 15, Alwyn got on the topic of his ex-girlfriend after he was asked about her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Alwyn told The Sunday Times that he “would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

He admitted it’s been “a hard thing to navigate.”

Alwyn also addressed the public scrutiny that closely followed the news of their break up.

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he explained. “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” Alwyn continued.

And because Alwyn and Swift both opted to keep their life together private, the actor doesn’t intend to change now that they are no longer in a relationship.

“As everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

Now, more than a year removed, Alwyn says he’s “in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally.” Although he didn’t confirm, nor did he deny, if he is in a new relationship.

As it has been well documented, Swift has since moved on with Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce.

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrunity about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now,” Alwyn explained.

