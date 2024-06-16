Gordon Ramsay shares jaw dropping injuries after ‘horrible’ cycling accident: ‘Lucky to be here’

Chef Gordon Ramsay is revealing the horrific injury he suffered after getting into a bad bike accident.

In an Instagram video shared on June 15, Ramsay revealed that he’s “lucky” to be alive after getting into an accident while riding his bike.

In the video, Ramsay admitted that he’s in pain but “getting through it.” As he continued, he admitted the accident “really shook me,” and stressed the importance of wearing a bike helmet.

“Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

“I have a very important message for all the dads out there,” the father of six wrote, “WEAR A HELMET!”

Ramsay added that he doesn’t care how short the journey is, or how much helmets cost, you must wear a helmet. “They are crucial.”

“This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” he continued showing a peak at the massive bruise on his left side.

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life,” Ramsay shared alongside the before and after pictures.

The after photo showed his torn up jersey and a broken up bike helmet.

Ramsay didn’t go into detail about how or why the accident occurred but credits his helmet with saving his life.

“Have a great Father’s Day and be safe,” he concluded his message.

