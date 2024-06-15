Video of Princess Catherine Laughing at Prince Louis as Sister Princess Charlotte Yells at Him Goes Viral

People can’t get enough of this interaction between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

In a video that has more than a million views on X, the video shows Louis thoroughly enjoying himself while awaiting to great the crowd on the balcony at Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour is a Royal tradition which celebrates the King’s birthday. This year’s Trooping the Colour also marks the first public appearance for Princess Catherine.

Both Princess Catherine and the King have battled undisclosed forms of cancer for much of this year.

Today, alongside her three children and her husband, Prince William, Catherine left her beloved fans at ease as she looked stunning and healthy in a white and navy ensemble.

Catherine cracked several smiles and laughs throughout the day, especially at her youngest son.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since her cancer diagnosis. Crowds gathered in central London to watch as the princess and her family participated in a ceremonial parade for King Charles III’s birthday. https://t.co/8EnE0jwqtO pic.twitter.com/yhblCXCo64 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 15, 2024

In this particular video, Louis looked at his sister as he cheekily danced to the music the band below them was playing. While Catherine laughed, Princess Charlotte attempted to keep her little brother under control by telling him to “stop.”

On June 14, Catherine addressed the public on Instagram for just the second time since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Princess Catherine’s new statement shared on Instagram began.

Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon ????????????@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/9UaYRXyi81 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2024

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

As she continued, she admitted that she’s not out of the woods yet, and remains patient as she continues to battle cancer.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

“I am learning how to be patient,” Princess Catherine continued, “especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

