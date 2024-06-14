Taylor Swift announces the end of The Eras Tour

On June 13, Taylor Swift took the stage at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England for her 100th show of the Eras tour.

While talking with the crowd, Taylor revealed that the tour “has definitely been an exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

That’s when she answered a question many fans have been asking; “A lot of you are like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show,’” the fan-filmed video revealed.

“The celebration of the 100th show for me means, this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” Taylor Swift announced.

Taylor's speech acknowledging the 100th show of The Eras Tour and confirms that December will mark the end of the tour

“That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us.”

Taylor continued that while this tour has been a blast for her to perform, it’s also “become my entire life. It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore because all I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear.”

If you’ve been following The Eras tour, then you know Taylor has a section of her three-and-a-half hour long show where she grabs her guitar and her piano to sing songs that aren’t in her setlist.

Lately she’s been playing mashup during the secret acoustic session in order to get more of her discography involved.

“When I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage,” Taylor told her fans, before thanking them for working so hard to be at her shows night after night.

“I want to spend this 100th show just thinking about that, living in this moment with you and being here with you. And just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put into being with us. […] So thank you,” Swift said.

The last scheduled show on the tour is December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. It will be Swift’s 152nd show of the tour.

