Darren Criss, best known for his role in the hit series Glee, is now the proud father of two children.

In June, Criss shared a photo of his newborn son born on June 3. Despite only being days old, the adorable little boy sported a little smirk on his face while swaddled in a R2-D2 blanket as his big sister puts oversized sunglasses on him.

Criss also revealed the name they gave their baby boy and no one saw it coming.

“M & D just delivered their follow-up single,” Criss wrote on Instagram. Meet “Brother László Criss.”

“And yes his first name is Brother,” Criss confirmed.

And people in the comment section had some thoughts. “If you need to say, ‘yes his name really is…,’ chances are you picked a bad name.”

“Their future girlfriend/boyfriend is gonna be calling him brother,” another person pointed out. “Do you take Brother to be your lawfully wedded husband?”

“Why would you do this to your kid,” more people questioned.

The word brother is of Germanic origin. It means “a man or boy in relation to other sons and daughters of his parents.”

His middle name, László, means “glorious ruler.”

However, because Criss and Mia’s daughter is named Bluesey Bell, people are wondering if they named their son Brother to honor “The Blues Brothers band.”

After all, as Criss told The View hosts two years ago, their “parents are musicians.”

“But she’s named after her grandfather’s eyes,” Criss conceded at the time. “My father had very blue eyes.”

Criss hasn’t yet explained how they came to the name Brother.

Criss and his wife, Mia, announced they were expecting baby number two in December 2023. “And COMING SOON…let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.”

What do you think of the name?

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: ‘Glee’ star Darren Criss reveals his infant son’s truly original name and people are angry