BREAKING: Princess Catherine shares second public statement as cancer battle continues

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Princess Catherine‘s new statement shared on Instagram began.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” Princess Catherine continued in her second statement addressing her cancer battle.

In the note to the public, Catherine shared that she is “making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Catherine then got vulnerable, sharing that “on those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The princess said her cancer treatment “is ongoing and will be for a few more months.” However, she says “on the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

As a result of taking advantage of her good days, Catherine said she’s preparing to embark on her first public outing since last year.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient,” Princess Catherine continued, “especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding,” she concluded. “And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

