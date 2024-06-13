Father’s Day is just around the corner and if there is one universal dad trait, it’s knowing the best, most hilarious ways to embarrass their kids.

And it doesn’t matter who your dad is.

Take Magnus Ferrell for instance. His father is legendary comedic actor Will Ferrell.

On TikTok, Magnus revealed one of the more embarrassing things Will did to him while growing up.

TikTok

“Rating things my dad has done,” Magnus shared, before showing a photo of him and Will together as he prepared for prom a few years ago.

“Dressed as a medieval lord to embarrass me at prom 10000/10.”

TikTok

People in comments section were shocked to learn that Will Ferrell has a son. “I’m trying to picture being yelled at by Will Ferrell,” one comment wrote.

To which Magnus replied, “Very scary.”

“Will Ferrell having a son named Magnus is so fitting,” another person added. “It’s pretty diabolical,” Magnus replied.

“I’ve always told people ‘if I could have anyone be my dad, it would 100% be Will Ferrell,’” a comment read as Magnus offered her to “swap roles for a day,” if she wants.

Here are a few of the best “Things my Father did” TikTok in honor of that special guy in our lives.

The passionate dad:

The supportive dad who also likes his sleep:

The dad who wants to be just like his little girl:

The dad who parents by example:

The dad who is always emptying his wallet:

Happy Father’s Day to all the loving, dotting dads out there.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Will Ferrell’s son reveals the embarrassing thing he did to him on Prom Night using a hilarious TikTok trend