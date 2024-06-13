Tom Brady’s kids get back at him after Roast left them embarrassed

As Tom Brady admitted in past interviews, the only thing he regrets when it comes to being the subject of Netflix’s live roast in May was how it made his kids feel.

Brady, while a guest on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, revealed that while he “loved when the jokes were about me,” he “didn’t like the way that it affected my kids.”

As a result, he made a vow to never be the subject for a roast again.

Little did he know, however, he would eventually become one. But this time, his kids were making the jokes.

On June 12, Brady and his three children, Vivi, Benny, and Jack traveled back to where it all began, New England and watched as their father was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

During the ceremony, it was announced that they would be retiring his jersey and resurrecting a large bronze statue in honor of his legendary 20-year long career as a New England Patriot.

And as a congratulatory gift, his kids commissioned a video that encapsulated his illustrious career, and recorded a voice over that included a dig or two at their old man.

Brady’s only daughter Vivi starts the video, saying, “Hey, Dad. We’re all so excited to be back in Boston this week, and I thought it would be fun to look back on all those amazing years as a Patriot.”

“Six Super Bowl titles,” his middle child Benny continues, taking over the mic. “I only remember three of them, but those games are some of my favorite memories.”

“Same here, Benny,” Jack adds, “But I know the rest of the family was there screaming at the top of their lungs during the first three.”

“You were a superstar,” Vivi adds, admitting that she “did hear you learned it all from you big sisters though.”

“But most importantly, you were just dad,” Benny sweetly added, before Jack let him know that “even if he stayed fourth string your whole career,” poking fun at his time in Michigan, it wouldn’t “change how much love our family had.”

“So from Papa, Grandma, all your sisters, nieces, nephews, and us, congratulations on your induction to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Jack continued.

“Just don’t get any ideas when you walk past a locker room tonight,” Benny concludes the video with the ultimate dig, making fun of Brady’s two retirement announcements.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Tom Brady’s kids get back at him after Roast left them embarrassed