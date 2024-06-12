‘Teen Mom’ star Amber Portwood’s fiancé reported missing

Over the last two weeks, Teem Mom OG star Amber Portwood was celebrating life.

According to Us Weekly, Portwood and her partner, Gary R. Wayt, has just got engaged.

Now, everything has reportedly changed.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Wayt has been reported missing. Reports state that Wayt was first reported missing on Monday, June 10.

By Tuesday, June 11, the Bryson City Police Department was using social media asking anyone if they knew of Wayt’s whereabouts.

https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v20.0 Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old . 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes, last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington… Posted by Bryson City Police Department on Tuesday, June 11, 2024

“Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old . 6’01” 205 pounds bald with brown eyes,” the post read. It revealed that he was last seen on Sunday, June 9 “on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC.”

Wayt reportedly drives a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate WLH 616. The Bryson PD asked that anyone with information please call 828-488-2196.

Portwood hasn’t been active on Instagram since 2023. However, her fellow Teem Mom stars have been pushing attention toward finding Wayt.

Portwood’s ex, whom she shares her eldest daughter with, took to his social media platform asking for help.

“We need to find this man,” Gary Shirley wrote. “Prayers for a safe return.

Co-star Briana DeJesus also shared photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Fetzkujr7

“Please help find Amber’s fiance as he is a MISSING PERSON.”

This is a developing report.

