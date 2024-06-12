Miley Cyrus says she’s a narcissist because of her father

Miley Cyrus is talking about her dad as rumors of a rift between them continue.

While a guest on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Cyrus called her mom, Tish, her “hero,” before saying she’s “grateful” she was able to watch her dad’s career and learn from it.

“Honestly, my mom is my hero,” Cyrus told Letterman, but when it comes to her father, she says she’s grateful “for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he’s guided me on both.”

She also added that Billy Ray “also has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real. And he always did, even when he was super famous.”

But because her father had a fairly successful country music career, Cyrus says it was her mom who raised her. Saying that the impact both her parents had on her life can’t be measured on the same scale, Cyrus says she knows how her parents were brought up likely impacted how they raised her and her siblings as well.

While Tish grew up in a loving home, Billy Ray did not. And although Cyrus is empathetic to her dad’s struggles, she admits, ”I also inherited the narcissism from my father.”

“I don’t know anything about my own siblings except for the part that I was doing… I was moving to L.A., and that’s all I really knew.”

But despite all that, Cyrus knows she wouldn’t be who she is today without her dad. “Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist. Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind.”

It’s reported that things turned sour between Miley and Billy Ray after him and Tish ended their marriage. Things turned worse when Miley failed to thank her father in her Grammys acceptance speeches.

Miley and Billy Ray have always seemed to be close. The father-daughter duo stardom grew to new levels in 2006 when they starred in the Disney Channel hit series Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray played Miley’s father, while Miley played a regular kid, who was also secretly a major pop star named Hannah Montana. The show turned into a movie before Miley went on to make her own name in music and star in several other hit films and TV shows.

Both Tish and Billy Ray went on to marry different people. Miley didn’t attend Billy Ray’s wedding but did support Tish at her wedding to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

On June 12, reports revealed that Billy Ray had filed for divorce from his wife of seven months Firerose.

In the documents obtained by People, Billy Ray also requested an annulment of their marriage.

