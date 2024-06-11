When you think about Ree Drummond, better known as The Pioneer Woman, you think delicious farm to table meals.

And as Drummond shared with her fans, if she could do it all over again, food would be an even bigger part of her wedding to her husband, Ladd.

On June 10, Drummond took to Instagram to share a photo of a bunch of leafy greens she grew on her and Ladd’s farm. In the comments, she revealed all the things she would change about her and Ladd’s wedding more than 30 years later.

And people were stunned.

“If I had my wedding to do over again, this would be my bridal bouquet,” she said of the handful of leafy greens she was holding in the picture. But she wouldn’t just stop the changes there.

“And in flutes I’d serve ranch instead of champagne. Cherry tomatoes, not pearls would adorn my earlobes,” she continued.

“Time for a vow renewal, Ladd,” The Pioneer Woman concluded.

Fans in the comments had their fun with a produce themed wedding. “‘Lettuce’ pronounce you man and wife,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll be there in my cauliflower hat, squash blossom necklace holding a flute of ranch,” another added. And her daughter, Alex, even got in on the fun.

Alex got married in 2021 to Mauricio Scott. In the comments she joked, “Regretting my bouquet choices now.”

RELATED: Drip Beef Recipe: We Made The Pioneer Woman’s Best Sandwich

What do you think? Would you consider lettuce as your wedding bouquet?

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: The Pioneer Woman Makes Shocking Admission About Her Wedding: ‘If I had my wedding to do over again’