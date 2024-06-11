Jimmy Carter ‘Isn’t Awake Every Day’ as He Continues to Live Through Life Without Beloved Wife Rosalynn

Sixteen months ago, former president Jimmy Carter entered hospice.

Shortly after, his wife, Rosalynn, entered hospice as well, before passing away in November 2023.

Now, in a new interview with his oldest grandson, Jason told Southern Living that Carter’s condition hasn’t changed and that the former president is “simply experiencing the world as best he can as he continues through this process.”

Prior to Rosalynn’s passing, Carter and his wife were married for 77 years. “I just think none of us really understand what it’s like for him right now,” Jason told Southern Living about his grandfather as he moves on without Rosalynn.

“We have to embrace that fact, that there’s things about the spirit that you just can’t understand.”

Jason explained that Carter isn’t awake every day and he’s often visited by loved ones.

As Mamas Uncut reported in May, Jason shared a statement after visiting his grandfather at his Plains, Georgia home.

He shared a piece of the conversation they had while watching a Braves game together. “I told him, I said, ‘Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you’re doing I say, ‘honestly I don’t know,’” Jason recalled.

“And he kind of smiled and he said ‘I don’t know, myself,’” Jason revealed. “It was pretty sweet,” he told Southern Living.

Jason admitted his family had no idea Carter would be in hospice for so long when he first entered back in February 2023. “But God had other plans.”

“[Plains] is the place that has given him the greatest support and it is the only place where he would go through this part of his life,” Jason explained. “That’s his home in every way, and he really cherished that time and that support.”

“There is no other place in the world that he would be at peace other than Plains.”

