Hearts break for Al Roker: ‘Yesterday, we had to say goodbye’

Fans are sending their condolences to Al Roker.

On June 11, the famous Today Show meteorologist took to Instagram to announce the death of a beloved family member, his 12-year-old pup Pepper.

Alongside a montage of photos and videos from their years together, Roker wrote, “12 years ago, this sweet little girl named Pepper changed our lives.”

“Yesterday, we had to say goodbye,” he revealed. “While our hearts are heavy, they are also fuller because of all the love she bestowed on everyone who got to meet her.”

A month ago, Pepper underwent emergency surgery.

“Our little girl, Pepper had emergency surgery but is on the mend. She’s getting great care and is coming home tomorrow. Woof. You can sleep on our bed as much as you want,” he shared with fans in May.

Deborah Roberts shared how thankfully she was to have Pepper still with them after giving them “quite a scare.”

On Memorial Day weekend, Roker gushed about Pepper, saying, “My girl is feeling better. Perfect way to start the Memorial Day weekend.”

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Fans quickly sent their condolences to Roker and his family. “So sorry for you all … It is so hard losing a pet,” one wrote.

“Oh no! I am so sad to hear this! I know Pepper will be missed. Pets are such a big part of a family,” another added.

“Omg I’m sorry Al. It’s the worst feeling in the world. May the memories outweigh the sorrow. Sending you, Deb and the kids a big hug.”

Deborah also shared her own words, revealing they welcomed Pepper into their family on her birthday 12 years ago.

“Wasn’t even supposed to be ours. The rescue coordinator had promised the perfect pup for us. A beautiful mop looking mutt who would be gentle with kids. Nick wasn’t fond of dogs. But this little black and white ball of fur he’d brought along for the ride jumped in Nick’s lap and stole the show. For 12 years, Pepper continued to do just that. A quiet sweetheart.”

Deborah called Pepper “different,” stealing the hearts of those who never liked dogs.

“Today I woke up to a world without her. A quiet house. Her toys and beds still. Yet, Her warmth still lingering. Our hearts are aching. But wow. What a beautiful gift of memories she gave. We miss you dear Pep!”

Heartbreaking.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Hearts break for Al Roker: ‘Yesterday, we had to say goodbye’