Billy Ray Cyrus requests an annulment after 7-month marriage to Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce.

The 62-year-old singer filed for divorce in May after marrying 37-year-old Firerose in Nashville on October 10, 2023.

According to documents obtained by People, Cyrus cited the reason for ending their 7-month marriage as “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences.”

The documents also reveal that Cyrus is asking for an annulment “on the grounds of fraud,” People reports.

According to MetLife, “an annulment declares that a marriage was never valid, while a divorce legally concludes a valid marriage.”

The news of Cyrus’s impending annulment comes after the father of six took to Instagram to share a poem he once wrote for his famous daughter, Miley Cyrus.

“One of my best memories ever: CMA Fest, back when it was Fan Fair,” Cyrus wrote alongside a photo of him and a toddler-aged Miley. “That’s Miley and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds.”

“The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus,” Cyrus continued, also sharing a photo of the handwritten poem. “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist.”

Cyrus continued, saying Miley “learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!”

Fans have wondered for some time now if Miley and her father were feuding after she didn’t attend his wedding and she didn’t mention him while accepting her first two Grammy awards earlier this year.

Miley didn’t publicly respond to her dad’s Instagram post.

The last time Cyrus shared a photo of himself and Firerose on Instagram was in April.

On April 19, he shared a picture of himself and his wife with he caption, “So much to be grateful for.”

The former couple has also collaborated on several songs over the last several months.

Neither Cyrus nor Firerose have publicly addressed the news of their divorce.

