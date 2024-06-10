Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Files to Change Her Name

On May 27, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turned 18.

And her first order of business as a legal adult was to change her name. Well, her surname.

In documents obtained by TMZ and E! News, Shiloh is filed a petition to change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie.

The decision comes as both Shiloh’s parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have become embroiled in legal battles after divorcing eight years ago in 2016.

After news of her name change went public, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “This situation is upsetting to him and he recognizes that things have been difficult for him and the whole family.”

The source continued, adding, “Brad has always loved being a father and loves his children.”

For years, fans marveled at just how much Shiloh was a spitting image of Angelina.

“I never thought I could be anyone’s mom,” Jolie wrote in Time’s Parents newsletter, of which she was a contributing editor back in 2020. “I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life.”

Back in 2002, Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox, from Cambodia. And then, in 2003, Jolie and her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt, adopted Pax from Vietnam. The family then went on to adopt Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia, and then had three biological children — Shiloh, and twins, Knox and Vivienne — all before the couple got married.

Following their divorce, Pitt and Jolie were granted joint custody over all of the children except for Maddox, who is no longer a minor. Now it’s unclear what the children’s relationships are like with their father.

As People reported, Shiloh isn’t the first of their kids to drop Pitt from their last name. Vivienne, who has taken an interest in theater and producing, now only goes by Vivienne Jolie professionally.

Amid the family drama, Jolie has been seen at many events and premieres with her children, and fans have noticed just how much Shiloh looks like her mother.

Back in March 2022, the mother and daughter went out for a casual shopping trip in Los Angeles and looked almost identical.

The two donned all-black ensembles, with Shiloh in Converse sneakers and a black hoodie — while Jolie wore an oversized black coat, black sunglasses and carried a black handbag.

Many fans and followers noted the eerie similarities, like Jolie’s pout, as well as their matching wide-set eyes, sharp cheekbones, and matching noses.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jolie candidly spoke on her divorce from Pitt while also promoting her new book “Know Your Rights.”

“I … I’m still in my own legal situation,” the mother said at the time, which also include allegations of child abuse pointed at Pitt. Jolie claims she was scared for her family during the entirety of the marriage.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly,” she divulged to the outlet. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

