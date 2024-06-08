Taylor Swift stops concert, refuses to continue until fan gets help

Taylor Swift saw a group of fans at her concert needed help and she refused to play until they received it.

During the surprise song portion of the night, Swift was in the middle of a classic, Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve, when she spotted fans who needed assistance.

Swift pointed them out to the people working the event with the neck of her guitar. When they didn’t receive help fast enough, Swift stood her ground, saying she wouldn’t start singing again until they did.

????| Taylor Swift refused to continue singing during "Would've Could've Should've" at tonight's show until a fan who needed help got some help in the crowd! "I can do this all night!" pic.twitter.com/3fXFLlybfb — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 7, 2024

“I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m not gonna keep singing the song,” Swift said into the microphone. “Just let me know when, I can do this all night,” she added as she continued to strum the guitar.

Fans applauded Swift for her persistence.

“I’m glad she’s starting to get sassy with security. Like…help those people!!! The performer shouldn’t have to stop to do security’s job,” one commenter wrote.

“Her eye sight is sharper than the eagles,” another commenter wrote.

As the weather starts to get warmer, some fans believe what happened during one of her concerts in Brazil has lead to how concerned she’s become for her fans safety, especially when she notices them in distress.

via Shutterstock (Brian Friedman)

As Mamas Uncut reported, before her set started, Brazil reached record breaking temperatures causing several fans to suffer heatstroke. One of those fans, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, passed away.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I saw we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift began in the statement she released following Ana’s passing.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift continued.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Taylor Swift stops concert, refuses to continue until fan gets help