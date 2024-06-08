Princess Catherine writes letter offering an apology for her absence

Princess Catherine wrote a deeply personal letter to the “entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.”

Shared by the Irish Guards, the letter comes in her absence of which she apologizes for. As Princess Catherine continues to battle cancer, she will be absent from today’s festivities.

However, her presence was felt with this rare letter that was then retweeted by her and Prince William’s official X account.

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal @ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/y95rbmaeOS — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” Catherine began her letter.

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drills are immaculate,” the mom of three continues. “Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.”

As the princess continues she asks that her apology be extended to “the whole Regiment.” Nonetheless, Catherine continues, she does “hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved,” she concluded the letter signed “Colonel Catherine.”

In response to the letter, the Irish Guards expressed their gratitude on X, adding how “deeply touched” they were to receive the letter. “We continue to wish her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send her our very best wishes.”

As it’s been reported, there is no set timeline for Princess Catherine’s return. However, it seems as though she is very much being kept apprised of all the goings-on as she continues to battle cancer.

Earlier this week, Prince William offered an update, telling a veteran at an event honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day that Catherine is getting better and would have loved to have been present at the event.

Catherine shared she was diagnosed with cancer in March. The cancer was discovered after she underwent a serious abdominal surgery at the start of the year.

The princess became an honorary Colonel for the Irish Guards following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

