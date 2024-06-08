Pat Sajak’s first job since retiring from Wheel of Fortune has been revealed.

According to Today, Sajak isn’t taking much of a break after ending his 41-year streak as the host of Wheel of Fortune. In fact, he’s already found a different audience.

As Today reports, Sajak will be starring in a play called Prescription: Murder.

Shutterstock

The Hawaii Theatre Center reports that Sajak is taking the stage with his longtime friend Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore in the play described as the “inspiration” and “theatrical predecessor” to the TV series known as Columbo.

It’s reported that Sajak will play a “brilliant psychiatrist” who plots to murder his wife who is described as “neurotic and possessive” with the help of his mistress.

Moore is set to play Lt. Columbo who “engages in a game of cat and mouse” with Sajak’s character.

Sounds intense, doesn’t it?

The play is expected to debut a little more than a year from now on July 31, 2025. It’s a limited run through August 10.

So if you’re hoping to catch Sajak in the play, keep your eyes peeled for tickets.

And if you think this will be a new type of chapter for Sajak, it’s not.

In fact, as Variety reports, Sajak has performed in 8 other plays with Moore.

Saga’s last episode of Wheel of Fortune aired on June 7.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Pat Sajak’s first job since retiring from Wheel of Fortune revealed