“I can’t believe this is our last show together.”

That’s how Vanna White began her farewell video for Pat Sajak she shared on Instagram.

“I don’t know how to put into words what these last 41 years have meant to me,” Vanna, getting emotional, continued, “but I’m going to try.”

Vanna said the 8,000 episodes they did together “went by like that,” she explained with the snap of her fingers. “When I first started I was so green. You made it so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat.”

“You made me who I am,” Vanna continued. “You really did.”

The Wheel of Fortune vet talked about how they’ve grown up on television as the years went by, but behind the scenes, they’ve shared so much more.

“And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

Vanna and Pat had the pleasure of watching their family grow up together, they’ve traveled the world together, and eaten hundreds of meals together. In the end, she called it an “incredible and unforgettable journey.”

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” Vanna said as her voice cracked and tears filled her eyes.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me. And I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore.” she added.

“I love you, Pat.”

Today, June 7th, marks the day Pat Sajak’s last Wheel of Fortune episode airs. Will you be tuning in?

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Vanna White Gets Emotional Saying Goodbye to ‘Lifelong Friend’ Pat Sajak