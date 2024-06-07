Kim Kardashian reveals how her kids con her into getting what they want

Is Kris Jenner upset she’ll never be pregnant again? And why can’t Kim Kardashian be a stricter parent?

Despite being a mom of six, and welcoming her last child into the world 26 years ago, Jenner got emotional when talking about the fact she’ll never be pregnant again in the latest episode of their reality show The Kardashians.

The topic arose when the 68-year-old was talking with her oldest daughter, 45-year-old Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who was pregnant with her fourth child at the time.

While joking that she could be her “body double” during a shoot Kourtney was preparing for if she wasn’t feeling well, Kris called herself a “professional pregnant person, with lots of experience.”

That’s when Kourtney asked her mom if she was “sad that you’ll never be pregnant again?”

“Don’t make me cry,” Kris said with a smile. “Pregnancy was my most beautiful experience especially my first one. My little pepper. Well yeah, you turned out really spicy. I wasn’t counting on that.”

While Kourtney prepared to become a mom of four, her sister Kim, who is already a mom of four, opened up about her crazy household in the same episode.

“I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know I’m doing something really important,” the single mom of four admitted in a confessional, adding that she’s not a very strict parent.

Kim praised her younger sister Khloe for being “stricter,” saying she wished she could parent more like Khloe, but that she’s only one person and “it’s overwhelming” thinking about how she goes about doing it all.

“I just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears over them not getting their way,” Kim said of her kids. “They know when to con me.”

However, as Kim admits, she knows she has to get it together it terms of not letting her kids get their way all the time. “Sometimes it just gets a little intense.”

“Managing four kids and a household when they’re not getting along and they all want different things and I’m only one person. This always shuts them up, I’m like, ‘Okay, guys. Do you want me to just cut myself in half or in fours and a part will go with you and a part will go with you?’ And they look at me and go, ‘No, don’t do ever do that!’”

Kim says it’s that threat that usually gets her kids to “chill” when they all want her at the same time.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Kim Kardashian reveals how her kids con her into getting what they want