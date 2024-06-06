Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos admit they ‘say nothing’ when it comes to their three children’s dating lives

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos admit they don’t say much when it comes to their three children’s dating lives.

In fact, they “say nothing” at all, for fear of their kids digging in.

Kelly and Mark got on the topic during the June 6 episode of their morning talk show Live With Kelly and Mark. The couple was discussing The Indian Matchmaking Show and arranged marriages, revealing that “the national divorce average is around 50%. Arranged marriage divorce rate is 4%. So parents know what they’re talking about,” Kelly added.

To which Mark responded asking Kelly, “Would we do [matchmaking] for our kids?”

Kelly had a fairly diplomatic response admitting that the significant others her kids are currently with are the ones she probably would have chosen for them if given the chance.

“I think we would select the kids that our kids are with, we would select those kids. If I could have hand-selected them… but I don’t want to say that,” the mom of three explained, adding that regardless of how you feel about your child’s significant other, it’s hard to push kids in the right direction.

“You don’t want to say too much, ’cause you know how that goes. So you have to act different,” Kelly said before Mark agreed, adding, “If you have comments, you’ll push them towards that person.”

They ultimately admitted that it’s best just to “say nothing” when it comes to who their kids are dating.

“Yeah if you don’t like somebody your child is with and you express that, they dig in,” Ripa said. “But if you like them too much then it’s like, ‘Hmm… why does my mom like them.’ So we say nothing.”

Mark and Kelly are now empty nesters with Micheal, Lola, and Joaquin officially out on their own.

The couple joked about their new chapter this past Christmas with their holiday card which only featured the two of them.

Their daughter, Lola has been making quite a name for herself over the last several months. The 22-year-old has recently been sharing her passion with the world, singing.

Kelly praised her baby girl’s talent and her recently released song, Roles.

Their oldest Michael is following in his parents footsteps as an actor, while their youngest Joaquin is still in college at Michigan.

