Dolly Parton and her music are heading to Broadway

Dolly Parton may have retired from touring, but she’s not slowing down any time soon.

On June 6, the country music legend took to social media to reveal she’s turning her discography into a Broadway musical.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Parton unveiled the name of the original musical titled Hello, I’m Dolly.

The cover art is pink and sparkly, the embodiment of who we know and love Parton to be.

In the comments section, fans raved over the news.

“DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE,” one commenter wrote. Scott Patterson of Gilmore Girls fame got in on the excitement as well, writing, “Amazing!”

“Oh my gosh!!!! Consider me a broadway girlie now,” model Tess Holliday added.

At the same time, Parton also announced that she launched her own wine brand called Dolly Wines. “Crafted with love, these wines are the perfect addition to spending time with family and friends. So let’s raise a glass together!”

In addition to her Broadway debut and wine collection, the living legend is also producing an immersive touring experience with Schirmer Theatrical called “Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony.”

The shows, set to begin in 2025, will feature “Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories.”

And on top of that, she is partnering with her sister Rachel Parton George to write a cookbook called Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals.

Few! We are tired just writing about it! Go, Dolly go!

