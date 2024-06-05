‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Makes BIG Announcement

Two years after welcoming their first child into the world, Drew Scott and Linda Phan have some big news. They are officially a family of four!

“Our family of 3 has become 4,” Drew wrote alongside two photos; one showing off their daughter’s adorable toes and the other showing of her tiny fingers.

The proud father also shared the name they gave their baby girl, Piper Rae. “I love you with all my heart,” Drew added.

On January 21, the proud parents took to Instagram to reveal that they will soon be parents of two!

“Round 2???? I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company .”

On May 4, 2022, Drew Scott, one-half of the Property Brothers, became a father for the first time after welcoming a baby boy into the world with his wife, Linda Phan. However, the couple choose to keep their son’s birth private for the first month of his life.

In an Instagram post announcing his son’s birth, Drew shared a photo of their three hands intertwined. “Our lives are forever changed,” he wrote. “Welcome to the world, Parker James.”

Parker was born on his parent’s fourth wedding anniversary.

Several high-profile friends of the couple shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post. “Sooooo happy for you!! The best days. Enjoy every second,” Rae Drummond wrote.

“Congratulations!!! I can’t wait to meet Lil Parker,” Michelle Kwan added. “Welcome to the world Parker James,” Rachel Boston shared.

However, perhaps the most excited person to welcome baby Parker into the world is his uncle, the second half of the Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott. Jonathan took to Instagram to share how thrilled he is to be an uncle.

Along with the same photo his brother shared, Jonathan wrote, “Parker James… you don’t know this yet but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew & Linda. Get ready… I’m gonna spoil you.”

Drew commented on his brother’s post, hoping to play on some of Jonathan’s love for Parker. “Wait, you’re going to spoil me by helping change diapers???!!! Perfect!!”

Linda and Drew have been together for more than a decade and have been married for six of those years. The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2021.

“It has been an adventure to get here,” Drew wrote on Instagram. “We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on.”

In one of their podcast episodes, Linda explained how she’s been doing since welcoming Parker into the world, People reported. “Other than pooped, I feel great,” she said.

“Very happy that he’s finally here. I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s on the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

And we couldn’t be happier for Drew and Linda. Congratulations!

