Prince William Shares Update on Princess Catherine’s Cancer Battle

Prince William has offered a surprisingly open update on how his wife Princess Catherine is doing.

While meeting with veterans on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, one of the veterans had the opportunity to speak with William and asked if Princess Catherine was “getting any better.”

William replied to the veteran saying, “Yes she is,” before he added that Catherine “would have loved to be here.”

The update comes just days after Vanity Fair reported that a close family friend told them that Catherine had “turned a corner” when it came to her cancer treatment.

“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” the family friend told Vanity Fair. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”

While it remains unknown what type of cancer, in May, Kensington Palace shared a statement, saying that Princess Catherine has not set a date for her return.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” said a Kensington Palace spokesman, according to the BBC. “Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work,” the palace continued.

While talking with Hello!, William’s aunt, Sarah, Duchess of York, praised Catherine for how well she’s handled the public interest in wanting to be apprised of her journey.

“And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [in which Kate made her diagnosis public]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on.”

Sarah added that the Royal family has shown a united front as she, Princess Catherine, and King Charles continue to fight their respective battles.

