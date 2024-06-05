Maroon 5’s Adam Levine makes announcement fans have been begging for

There’s a new The Voice judge in town…well, maybe not new.

Okay, he’s not new at all. In fact, he was a judge on the show for 16 seasons, totaling 8 years.

That’s right, Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine is taking his swivel chair back.

On June 5, Levine took to Instagram to share that he’s been hearing the pleas for him to return to The Voice as a judge. And now after a five-year hiatus, Levine says he’s coming back.

“Yeah, we’re back. We’re coming back,” Levine told his fans while sporting a buzz cut. “I’m coming back is what I mean.”

The singer continued, confirming that he’ll be back for season 27. “I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested, I’m ready to go.”

Despite being a seasoned vet, Levine joked he’s “a little nervous” for his return before quickly saying, “No, I’m not. It’s gonna be awesome. Let’s go!”

“Team Adam is back. I feel bad for the other teams,” Levine added, clearly dusting off his smack talk already. “Season 27 is going to be different. Voice fans, here we come.”

Fans in the comments section rejoiced over Levine’s announcement.

“HE’S BAAAAACK!!!!!!!”

“Lets gooooo winning time,” another commenter added. “Let’s gooooo.”

Levine is currently on his M5LV The Residency tour with his band.

