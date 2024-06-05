Lady Gaga Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Respond to Pregnancy Rumors; and Taylor Swift Responds Back

On June 4, Lady Gaga took to TikTok to address the rumor mill.

It’s no secret that not everything said on the internet is fact. And a lot of people like to make assumptions off of a single picture or video.

In Lady Gaga’s case, people have begun to question in the pop star is pregnant. As a result, the singer was forced to respond.

In a video she shared on TikTok of herself in glam, Gaga wrote that she’s “not pregnant, just down bad cryin at the gym,” referencing lyrics from Taylor Swift’s new song, Down Bad.

She then encouraged viewers of the video to “register to vote” at headcount.org.

Just an hour ago, Swift caught wind of the Lady Gaga’s video and shared her own comment.

In fact, Swift has also been subject to people alleging she’s pregnant with people dissecting her body at every angle in still photos captured while she’s performing her three-and-a-half hour long The Eras Tour concert.

“Can we all agree that it’s invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman,” Swift wrote in the comments, sealing it with a kiss emoji.

Fans praised both singers shutting the rumors down.

“You are right,” one commenter wrote. “People (especially the media) should learn that a woman’s body is not something they can comment on.”

“Exactly,” another added. “I’m sorry you have to even have to say this in the first place.”

