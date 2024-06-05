Fans of Simone Biles Can’t Stop Talking About This Video of Her Husband Watching Her Perform Her Floor Routine

After opening up about how upset she was with how her fans were treating her husband, Simone Biles fans are now praising Jonathan Owens.

Over the weekend, Biles competed at the U.S. Championships, taking home her 9th all-around gold medal; the first to ever reach such a feat.

During her floor routine, NBC Sports captured her family’s reaction to her performance and all eyes were on her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. WATCH:

Back in May, Biles issued a warning to her fans who have continued to talk ill about Owens after he claimed he didn’t know Biles before they met, adding that it was Biles who chased him.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” Biles wrote. “So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, **** off.”

Biles then warned her fans that “if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest.”

Now, fans are changing their tune and praising Owens for how supportive he’s been as Biles works toward her third Olympic games.

“Watching her husband watch her makes me so happy,” one commenter wrote. “He’s so tuned in and excited. I love it!”

“Love that her and Jonathan support each other so much,” another added.

“Hubby is totally locked into every movement she is making…he almost looked like he was counting,” a commenter noticed. “He’s totally in sync with his wife.”

“The way her husband was counting her steps was everything. You can tell he knows the routine and he’s just as focused as she is!”

Back in December 2023, Biles addressed the reactions her husband got from the interview.

Eight months after Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens exchanged vows becoming husband and wife, Owens opened up about his and Biles relationship and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

People on Twitter sounded off after Owens claimed he didn’t know whoBiles was when they met and that it was her who changed and pursued him. Take a listen:

@thepivot How did Jonathan Owens meet hus wife Simone Biles?? Tap in now to hear the story ♬ original sound – The Pivot Podcast

The hosts themselves were skeptical when Owens said he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, considering she is one of the most decorated athletes in the world. Owens claimed it was because he was in college at the time and didn’t have NBC or the Olympic Channels.

He was also asked how he was able to “pull Simone Biles” but Owens was quick to flip the question, saying, the real question is how she pulled him, which also made the hosts roll their eyes. Here are some of the reactions from Biles’ fans:

Biles and Owens got married in April 2023.

While the Olympic gymnast became a legend under the moniker Simone Biles, she surprised fans more than a year ago when she revealed she is now officially Simone Owens!

On April 22, the gymnast took to Instagram to share several gorgeous photos of her and Jonathan Owen’s private nuptials.

The happy couple joined the growing trend of celebrating their love with a small intimate ceremony.

The photos showed Biles in a gorgeous white dress with her hair pulled back in a slick pony tail, while she held a gorgeous bouquet of white flowers. Owens wore a beige suite with white loafers.

The couple looked elated to finally be husband and wife as they exchanged vows in front of a justice of the peace.

Biles and Owens first got engaged in February 2022. At the time, Biles shared a photo of the special moment, writing, “THE EASIEST YES! I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ!”

And just one week ago, Biles hinted at their impeding nuptial when she shared that she and Owens have secured their marriage license. “Almost time to say ‘I do!’”

Owens also took to Instagram to share photos of their wedding to his Instagram as well. He wrote, “My person, forever,” alongside the hashtags, “The Owens” and “It’s official.”

Owens first made an appearance on Biles’ Instagram in August 2020. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating!

But we wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness together.

