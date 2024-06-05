30 Amazing Photos of Simone Biles Doing It All for USA

When Simone Biles learned that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were canceled, she admitted to Today that she wept.

“I was actually in the gym training at the time because we are allowed under 10 people so our elites were training. And I went to the locker in between rotations and I got a text and I didn’t really know what to feel. I just kind of sat there and I cried. But ultimately it was the right decision.”

And while the decision was a tough pill to swallow, Biles never missed a step.

Now, Simone Biles has competed in Tokyo in 2021. And if her past competitions are any indication, Biles is going to be very fun to watch as she competes for even more Olympic gold.

However, Tokyo 2020 took a turn for Simone Biles.

Since coming onto the scene, Biles has time and time again solidified her spots in the history books.

From winning seven U.S. championships to throwing stunts no other gymnast has done before.

Heck, Simone Biles was the first female gymnast to throw and land the Yurchenko double pike, a vault stunt only ever seen done by a male gymnast.

Following the competition, Biles talked about what was going through her head before she threw the new stunt.

“I was just thinking, ‘Do it like training, don’t try to overdo anything,’ because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things, which I did a little bit, but at least I was still on my feet.”

“It’s a new vault. I’m proud of how today went, even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic. But it was OK.”

While competing at her first U.S. Classic in two years, Simone Biles wanted those watching her to know she didn’t go anywhere.

She’s still the G.O.A.T and she’s not afraid to own that or prove it time and time again.

Then came Tokyo 2021, where fans expected to see many of Biles’ gravity-defying stunts.

However, at the start of the Olympic competition, Biles came down with a case of the twisties. According to the BBC, the twisties is actually a “mental block that affects physical performance.”

As a result, Biles was unable to control herself in the air when she began to twist. This made every single one of her stunts extremely dangerous for her to throw.

Biles then opted to withdraw from every competition, except for Beam, the very last apparatus.

Amazingly, she still took home bronze, as well as silver in the all-around competition thanks to her teammates’ amazing performance.

“At the end of the day, where we’re human too so we have to protect our mind in our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do,” Biles said, according to The New York Times. “With the year that it’s been. I’m really not surprised how it played out.”

“And it’s just it’s not worth it, especially when you have three amazing athletes that can step up to the plate and do it, not worth it.”

Currently, Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in America, has won the most world championships medals than any other gymnast, and she has four moves already named after her.

One is on floor, one is on the beam, one is on vault, and the Biles II.

And while competing in the 2021 Classic, she wore a leotard with the rhinestone outline of a goat on it, solidifying Simone Biles’ place as the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to gymnastics.

Simone Biles really put a goat on her leotard. Legendary. ???? pic.twitter.com/38PXeYMBT2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021

She also revealed that the goat now has a name, Goldie… get it?

It is likely that she will become the most decorated gymnast in the world after competing in Tokyo 2021.

Currently, Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo has 33 Olympic and World Championship medals, Russia’s Larisa Latynina has 32, and Simone Biles currently has 30.

Of those 30, 5 are Olympic medals, and 25 are World medals.

Prior to her incredible Olympic run in 2016, where she won four gold medals and a bronze, Biles verbally committed to UCLA in 2014. She later deferred to compete in the Games.

At the age of six, after being adopted by her maternal grandfather and his wife, Simone Biles first tried gymnastics.

In a story that she owns proudly, Biles and her sister were adopted out of foster care by their biological mother’s father. She has 4 siblings and was born in Ohio before moving to Texas.

While talking with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Biles revealed that this year’s Olympics are about so much more than even more medals.

It’s about change, Simone Biles says.

As At the Buzzer previously reported, Biles came out as one of the hundreds of athletes abused by former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar before he was convicted of his crimes.

And now she plans on making her run at the Tokyo Olympics, more than just about the medals she’s predicted to win.

“I just feel like [with] everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen,” the 24-year-old explained. “Because I feel like if there weren’t a remaining survivor in the sport, they would’ve just brushed it to the side.”

Ever since coming forward, Biles has been a voice for change and has used her platform to make sure that change happens.

She also slammed USAG for knowingly concealing Nassar’s actions. “Since I’m still here and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something,” Biles explained adding that the reason she came back was so much more than just her love of gymnastics.

“So I feel like, coming back, gymnastics just wasn’t the only purpose I was supposed to do,” she told Kotb. “I don’t think I knew [that was part of my reason], either, but I feel like gymnastics wasn’t the only thing I was supposed to come back for.”

It’s so easy to root for Biles and all the things she has done in the world of, not just gymnastics, but sports in general. And while some may think this is the end of Biles, she’s not counting herself out for 2024 just yet!

