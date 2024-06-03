Jason Sudekis Asks Travis Kelce When He Is Going to Propose to Taylor Swift

Fans are stunned after actor Jason Sudekis blatantly asked Travis Kelce when he was going to propose to Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend, Kelce teamed up with Sudekis for a skit during Kansas City’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. During the skit, while in disguise, Sudekis asked Kelce when he “was going to make an honest woman” out of Swift.

He then through in an apartment Harrison Butker dig saying, “Look, Taylor doesn’t need to be working any more.”

And this got (playfully) awkward. Watch:

This skit comes after Travis and Taylor seem closer than ever. On April 21, fans think Kelce confirmed a song on Swift’s new albums, The Tortured Poets Department, is about him.

On April 19, hours after Swift released not one but two albums into the world, Kelce’s podcast shared a video on Twitter. The video highlighted a moment from the New Heights podcast where both Travis and Jason are impersonating their dad, Ed.

Those Papa Kelce impressions are just too good pic.twitter.com/up7hZu8KFu — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 19, 2024

But why is this important? Well in Swift’s new song, So High School, she sings, “I feel like laughin’ in the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again / I’m hearing voices like a madman…”

It’s a song that will make listeners blush. And in the comments section, Swift fans were quick to point out the relevance of the video. “I see what you are doing,” one commenter wrote.

“I see you’ve listened to so high school,” another person added. “Ed and Travis made it in their rookie year,” another joked.

Just days after Travis Kelce admitted he didn’t know how he landed Taylor Swift, they pair were seen out supporting their friends at Coachella.

In one of the several videos trending on TikTok right now, Swift is seen in the crowd with Kelce, introducing him to other people in the crowd. So many people were shocked to see them amongst the sea of people.

Another video shows the beautiful pair dancing together as their friends, Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice, performed for the crowd.

It appeared that Swift was also supporting both Travis and his brother Jason through her wardrobe as well. Alongwith her all black festival attire, Swift was also wearing a green New Heights podcast hat.

Seriously, how cute are they?

Travis Kelce is admitting he’s still surprised he’s dating Taylor Swift.

During the newest episode of his and Jason Kelce’s podcast, the brothers welcomed rapper Lil Dickey. Jason again praised Taylor Swift’s fans, the Swifties, for their continued support.

“We’ve got a lot of new fans, not sure if you’ve heard of them—they’re called Swifties,” he told Lil Dickey, whose real name is Dave.

And although Dave didn’t want to pry, he admitted that he was also infatuated with Travis and Taylor’s relationship, calling it “so American.”

After Travis admitted he was “having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all…Bringing new lives to the football world and opening the football world up to new things,” Dave called it “the best thing ever.”

The rapper likened their relationship to romcoms, saying there was “something about it” that makes you believe in the high school romcom again. “Where your most popular pop star, like, beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love. And it’s just real.”

Dave went on to say “there’s something so American about…something just classic about it,” adding that even those you “expect to hate on it actually love it.”

That’s when Travis, thankful for Dave’s words, admitted he doesn’t know how he pulled it off. “…She wasn’t into sports, so I don’t know how…I did it,” he told them.

But Dave called him out on his bluff. The rapper recounted his failed attempt to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, called her out on his podcast, and then several people around them managed to pull several other strings, the rest as they say is history.

“No, one hundred percent, I know exactly how I did it,” Travis smiled.

