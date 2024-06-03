Dolly Parton Calls Beyoncé ‘Bold’ After Hearing Her Take on Dolly’s Song ‘Jolene’

In a new interview with E! News, Dolly Parton admitted she was stunned when she heard Beyoncé version of her hit song, Jolene.

According to Parton, she knew Beyonce was going to cover her song for her new album Cowboy Carter.

However, what she didn’t know was that Beyoncé had plans to change the original lyrics of her beloved track.

Shutterstock

“Well, I think it was very bold of her,” Parton told E! News. “When they said she was gonna do ‘Jolene,’ I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t.”

Nonetheless, Parton says despite being surprised she “loves what she did to it. […] You love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.”

In fact, Parton told E! that she loved the confidence Beyoncé brought to the song with her new lyrics.

In Dolly’s version, the iconic lyrics read:

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m beggin’ you, please don’t take my man.”

In Beyoncé version, she sings:

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man.”

In Dolly’s version, she sings:

“Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you, Jolene”

While Beyoncé asserts her dominance:

“You’re beautiful beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I’m a woman too

The games you play are nothing new

So you don’t want no heat with me, Jolene”

“She wasn’t gonna go beg some other woman like I did,” Parton boasted.

If there is one thing that’s true, Parton is a girl’s girl and will support Beyoncé to infinity and beyond.

