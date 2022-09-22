Sponsored content with Huggies®

When it comes to wardrobe essentials for babies, diapers are top of the list. But for 1 in 3 U.S. families struggling to afford diapers for their babies, some have had to turn to another wardrobe staple – the T-shirt – as a last resort.

That’s why Huggies®, a founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, has collaborated with fashion designer and mom Kristen Noel Crawley of KNC Beauty to #TakeBackTheTshirt with a limited-edition collection of statement T-shirts to raise awareness that many families struggle with access to diapers.

While T-shirts make for lousy diapers, they are great for making bold statements. Which is why Huggies® and Kristen Noel Crawley’s line of T-shirts will be released ahead of National Diaper Awareness Week, which runs from September 24th to October 2nd. For every T-shirt purchased, Huggies® will donate 100% of the T-shirt sale to the National Diaper Bank Network for babies in need.