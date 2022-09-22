Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Huggies® Partners With Kristen Noel Crawley to Raise Awareness and Funds for Parents Struggling to Afford Diapers

By ,

Sponsored content with Huggies®

Huggies

When it comes to wardrobe essentials for babies, diapers are top of the list. But for 1 in 3 U.S. families struggling to afford diapers for their babies, some have had to turn to another wardrobe staple – the T-shirt – as a last resort.

That’s why Huggies®, a founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, has collaborated with fashion designer and mom Kristen Noel Crawley of KNC Beauty to #TakeBackTheTshirt with a limited-edition collection of statement T-shirts to raise awareness that many families struggle with access to diapers.

KNC

While T-shirts make for lousy diapers, they are great for making bold statements. Which is why Huggies® and Kristen Noel Crawley’s line of T-shirts will be released ahead of National Diaper Awareness Week, which runs from September 24th to October 2nd. For every T-shirt purchased, Huggies® will donate 100% of the T-shirt sale to the National Diaper Bank Network for babies in need.

Fans can help Huggies® #TakeBackTheTshirt by purchasing a shirt on takebackthetshirt.comHuggies has donated more than 200 million diapers to NDBN to help support the Network of more than 225 diaper banks throughout the country since 2011.

Huggies

 

 

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE