Get Cozy With These Top Fall Picks

The return of chilly weather brings sweater season, fall boots and indulging on anything comforting. From cozying up on the couch with that special someone to self-care, here are the latest fall must-haves to bring you an extra sense of comfort.

CORE Foods

Don’t miss out on baked goods bliss! Core Foods’ delectable Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites will provide that life’s too short to ditch dessert! Available at Corefoods.com.

Benefits:

1g of net carbs

90 calories

0g added sugar

Certified Keto

Gluten-free

Vegan

Use MAG25 for 25% off; Code valid sitewide at corefoods.com through 9/30.

Perbelle

Perbelle’s Skin-Tone Adjusting CC Cream with SPF 43 moisturizes, conceals, and protects all in one. Plus, with it’s unique shade-adjusting technology, you never have to worry about finding the right shade again. The brand’s best-selling product is also cruelty-free and 100% vegan for complete peace of mind. Shop now at Perbellecosmetics.com.

FOCL

FOCL’s New Premium Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are vegan, Non-GMO and come in three unbelievably delicious flavors. Made with extracts from the whole hemp plant to give you the deepest possible benefits so you can feel the best version of you. Shop now at Focl.com.

Gus & Violet

Build Your Stylish, Multi-Tasking Handbags & Belts with Interchangeable Hardware, Gus & Violet is a stunning collection of multi-tasking handbags and belts that work with a variety of interchangeable hardware for the fashionista who wants options. The Ostrich Feather Handbag is a fan favorite and looks fabulous with gold bracelet handles & chains or rock it with gunmetal or silver hardware. Shop now at GusandViolet.com.

Adam & Eve

Satisfyer Breathless by Adam & Eve. Revolutionize your love life! Use code GUIDE at checkout for 50% Off Breathless or almost any other item on the site plus Free Shipping in the US & Canada. Shop now at Adamandeve.com. *some exclusions apply.