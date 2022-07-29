Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

A-List Food Diaries

By ,

Stuck in a cooking rut? Get inspired by these easy-to-make celebrity-approved dishes to liven up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

HALLE BERRY’S Keto-Friendly BBQ Chicken Wraps

Halle Barry

Ingredients

1/2 onion, sliced into thick rings

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Fine sea salt

1 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup chicken bone broth

1/4 cup Swerve Confectioners sweetener ($8, target.com)

1 tsp liquid smoke

12 large Boston lettuce leaves

12 green onions (for tying wraps)

Halle Barry

Directions

Lay the sliced onions in a 4-qt slow cooker.

Season the chicken with salt and place on top of onions.

Pour tomato sauce, chicken bone broth, sweetener and liquid smoke into cooker. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours.

Remove the chicken and onions from cooker, leaving the sauce behind. Shred the chicken with a fork and dice the onions.

Transfer the onions and chicken back into the slow cooker, allowing them to fully immerse in the sauce.

Wrap in Boston lettuce leaves tied with green onion. Serve with sauce on the side.

Serves 4-6

CAMERON DIAZ’S Summer Salad

Cameron Diaz

 

Ingredients

2 tsp champagne vinegar

1/2 tbsp olive oil, plus more for cooking

Juice of 1/2 orange

1 clove garlic, partial

Maldon salt, to taste

1 ear of corn, kernels removed

Pinch kosher salt

Handful snap peas, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Corn Salad

Directions

Make vinaigrette: Whisk together the champagne vinegar, 1/2 tbsp olive oil and orange juice in a small bowl.

Using a microplane, grate a small amount of garlic into the bowl. Add a pinch of Maldon salt and whisk until emulsified. Set aside.

Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a saute pan over high heat. Add the corn kernels and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until kernels are browned and starting to pop, about 5 minutes.

In a bowl, toss together the snap peas, toasted corn and vinaigrette to taste. Add feta and a sprinkle of Maldon salt to finish.

Serves 1

COURTENEY COX’S Lemon Pasta

Courteney Cox

Ingredients

1 lb gluten-free spaghetti

Salt

3 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 lemon

1/2 cup grated

Parmesan cheese

Pepper to taste

Pasta

Directions:

Cook the spaghetti according to package directions in salted water.

Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of pasta water.

Place a pasta pot over low heat and add butter, lemon juice and juiced lemon halves, stirring constantly as butter melts.

Still stirring, add the reserved pasta water until the spaghetti is well-coated and saucy. Turn off the heat.

Stir in the Parmesan cheese and add pepper to taste.

Serves 4

JENNIFER ANISTON’S Sweet Smoothie

Jennifer Aniston

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate almond milk

2 scoops Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides ($27 for onetime purchase, vitalproteins.com)

1 banana

1/2 cup pitted cherries

1 cup ice

Smoothie

Directions

Pour all ingredients into a blender. Mix until desired consistency is achieved.

Serves 1

On-the-Go Munch

Core Keto

No time to whip up something? Don’t fret: These vegan, gluten-free and certified-keto treats will satisfy your hunger and sweet tooth — at just 90 calories, only 1 gram of net carbs and 0 GRAMS OF ADDED SUGAR!

CORE Foods Double Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites, 8 bites for $15, corefoods.com.

 

Core Keto

Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE