A-List Food Diaries

Stuck in a cooking rut? Get inspired by these easy-to-make celebrity-approved dishes to liven up breakfast, lunch and dinner.
HALLE BERRY’S Keto-Friendly BBQ Chicken Wraps
Ingredients
1/2 onion, sliced into thick rings
2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Fine sea salt
1 cup tomato sauce
1/4 cup chicken bone broth
1/4 cup Swerve Confectioners sweetener ($8, target.com)
1 tsp liquid smoke
12 large Boston lettuce leaves
12 green onions (for tying wraps)
Directions
• Lay the sliced onions in a 4-qt slow cooker.
• Season the chicken with salt and place on top of onions.
• Pour tomato sauce, chicken bone broth, sweetener and liquid smoke into cooker. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours.
• Remove the chicken and onions from cooker, leaving the sauce behind. Shred the chicken with a fork and dice the onions.
• Transfer the onions and chicken back into the slow cooker, allowing them to fully immerse in the sauce.
• Wrap in Boston lettuce leaves tied with green onion. Serve with sauce on the side.
Serves 4-6
CAMERON DIAZ’S Summer Salad
Ingredients
2 tsp champagne vinegar
1/2 tbsp olive oil, plus more for cooking
Juice of 1/2 orange
1 clove garlic, partial
Maldon salt, to taste
1 ear of corn, kernels removed
Pinch kosher salt
Handful snap peas, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
• Make vinaigrette: Whisk together the champagne vinegar, 1/2 tbsp olive oil and orange juice in a small bowl.
• Using a microplane, grate a small amount of garlic into the bowl. Add a pinch of Maldon salt and whisk until emulsified. Set aside.
• Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a saute pan over high heat. Add the corn kernels and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until kernels are browned and starting to pop, about 5 minutes.
• In a bowl, toss together the snap peas, toasted corn and vinaigrette to taste. Add feta and a sprinkle of Maldon salt to finish.
Serves 1
COURTENEY COX’S Lemon Pasta
Ingredients
1 lb gluten-free spaghetti
Salt
3 tbsp unsalted butter, divided
1 lemon
1/2 cup grated
Parmesan cheese
Pepper to taste
Directions:
• Cook the spaghetti according to package directions in salted water.
• Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of pasta water.
• Place a pasta pot over low heat and add butter, lemon juice and juiced lemon halves, stirring constantly as butter melts.
• Still stirring, add the reserved pasta water until the spaghetti is well-coated and saucy. Turn off the heat.
• Stir in the Parmesan cheese and add pepper to taste.
Serves 4
JENNIFER ANISTON’S Sweet Smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup chocolate almond milk
2 scoops Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides ($27 for onetime purchase, vitalproteins.com)
1 banana
1/2 cup pitted cherries
1 cup ice
Directions
• Pour all ingredients into a blender. Mix until desired consistency is achieved.
Serves 1
