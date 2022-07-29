A-List Food Diaries

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stuck in a cooking rut? Get inspired by these easy-to-make celebrity-approved dishes to liven up breakfast, lunch and dinner.

HALLE BERRY’S Keto-Friendly BBQ Chicken Wraps

Ingredients

1/2 onion, sliced into thick rings

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Fine sea salt

1 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup chicken bone broth

1/4 cup Swerve Confectioners sweetener ($8, target.com)

1 tsp liquid smoke

12 large Boston lettuce leaves

12 green onions (for tying wraps)

Directions

• Lay the sliced onions in a 4-qt slow cooker.

• Season the chicken with salt and place on top of onions.

• Pour tomato sauce, chicken bone broth, sweetener and liquid smoke into cooker. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours.

• Remove the chicken and onions from cooker, leaving the sauce behind. Shred the chicken with a fork and dice the onions.

• Transfer the onions and chicken back into the slow cooker, allowing them to fully immerse in the sauce.

• Wrap in Boston lettuce leaves tied with green onion. Serve with sauce on the side.

Serves 4-6

CAMERON DIAZ’S Summer Salad

Ingredients

2 tsp champagne vinegar

1/2 tbsp olive oil, plus more for cooking

Juice of 1/2 orange

1 clove garlic, partial

Maldon salt, to taste

1 ear of corn, kernels removed

Pinch kosher salt

Handful snap peas, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

• Make vinaigrette: Whisk together the champagne vinegar, 1/2 tbsp olive oil and orange juice in a small bowl.

• Using a microplane, grate a small amount of garlic into the bowl. Add a pinch of Maldon salt and whisk until emulsified. Set aside.

• Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a saute pan over high heat. Add the corn kernels and a pinch of kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until kernels are browned and starting to pop, about 5 minutes.

• In a bowl, toss together the snap peas, toasted corn and vinaigrette to taste. Add feta and a sprinkle of Maldon salt to finish.

Serves 1

COURTENEY COX’S Lemon Pasta

Ingredients

1 lb gluten-free spaghetti

Salt

3 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 lemon

1/2 cup grated

Parmesan cheese

Pepper to taste

Directions:

• Cook the spaghetti according to package directions in salted water.

• Drain the pasta, reserving a cup of pasta water.

• Place a pasta pot over low heat and add butter, lemon juice and juiced lemon halves, stirring constantly as butter melts.

• Still stirring, add the reserved pasta water until the spaghetti is well-coated and saucy. Turn off the heat.

• Stir in the Parmesan cheese and add pepper to taste.

Serves 4

JENNIFER ANISTON’S Sweet Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate almond milk

2 scoops Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides ($27 for onetime purchase, vitalproteins.com)

1 banana

1/2 cup pitted cherries

1 cup ice

Directions

• Pour all ingredients into a blender. Mix until desired consistency is achieved.

Serves 1

On-the-Go Munch

No time to whip up something? Don’t fret: These vegan, gluten-free and certified-keto treats will satisfy your hunger and sweet tooth — at just 90 calories, only 1 gram of net carbs and 0 GRAMS OF ADDED SUGAR!

CORE Foods Double Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites, 8 bites for $15, corefoods.com.