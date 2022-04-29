By The Numbers: Real World Alum Jaime Chung

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

San Francisco native, Real World alum, actress and currently sleep deprived (#newtwinmom), Jamie Chung reflects on being a mom, a wife and her new shopping mantra: seek out things that keep it real (as in real food). “I think of it as my mom-duty.”

Here’s some fun facts about Jaime with our signature editorial feature: By The Numbers.

AT-HOME SPA TREATMENT PER MONTH: 1

Whether it’s giving myself an at home facial or having someone come to the house to fix my shoulder, it’s important to take care of yourself.

WALKS A DAY WITH MY BABIES: 2

The boys and I get a bit stir crazy at the house, so 2 walks a day is a great way for me to log in some steps and get fresh air for the boys.

SOLO TRIP A YEAR: 1

I focus on myself; recharge mentally, physically and emotionally.

CORE BARS A WEEK: 7

I’m a very hands-on parent and between the housework, caring for twins and working, having a healthy snack in between meals to keep me going is crucial.

Jaime goes with her gut, literally, making her insides happy helps keep it real. Which is why CORE Bar makes the cut in her world.

This Mother’s Day, you can gift Mom the nutrition mother load with CORE Bars! Packed with plenty of fiber, powerful probiotics & no added sugar, help her “chill out” with this delicious, refrigerated snack. CORE BAR, best snacks (& smiles), are made in Brooklyn, NYC. Available at select retailers nationwide and at corefoods.com. $2.50/bar.