Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Creativity seldom comes to people who are multi-talented because of the impending number of activities they have to do in a day. One such person who bucks that trend is Canadian fashion model, TikTok star, and social media influencer Layna Boo.

While the curvy fashion model amasses millions of fans followers on Instagram by sharing her full-figured, glamorous and fascinating snapshots and videos, many are not aware that she is a philanthropist too. Being able to give and be there for others makes her heart happy. Layna’s kindness and compassion set her apart from many others. This is the kind of confidence Layna has for her future and every goal she has been working towards. She plans to grow her career further and work towards being there for those in need.

Being creative in every aspect of her life was a dream for Layna Boo, which has now come true. When she was on her journey to becoming a model, she realized that this was a profession that allowed her to be what she has always wanted to be. She learned in her journey that we all have to embrace our unique perspectives towards life, beauty, and many other things. Personalities like Layna are inspirational for what they have been able to achieve in life.

A very career-driven ambitious woman in an often misogynistic and patriarchal world can have its own drawbacks, but if you're good at what you do, success becomes a destination instead of a chance. Self-worth and self-love are extremely important factors that contributed to her success.

When you have a lot of confidence and you feel like nobody can beat you, it’s game over for everyone else. Layna has more than 6.3 Million followers on Instagram, and has also gathered thousands of followers on several social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. With increasing fame on social media platforms, numerous fashion, sport, bikinis, and lingerie brands are also looking forward to collaborate with her.

