Meet Gerber’s First-Ever Chief Growing Officer

Meet Zane Kahin, Gerber’s official Chief Growing Officer.

Earlier this year Gerber selected Zane, who is from Winter Park, Florida, as its 2021 Spokesbaby from the brands’ 11th annual Photo Search.

As part of his tenure, Kahin, who was born February 3, 2021, will provide the Gerber Executive Team with “advice” about what babies need for the future, including its next generation of products.

Kane already has hit two major milestones in as part of his employment— his first bite of solid food (on Aug. 13) and sitting up on his own (on Aug. 14). Insiders (aka Zane’s mom, Erin) say that he also finds time to dance, play with blocks, and enjoy his favorite foods, Gerber® 1st Foods® Butternut Squash and Gerber® 2nd Foods® Pumpkin purees. Seems as if all this activity and nourishment are doing the trick. Zane now measures 29 inches long!

Did You Know?

The first ‘Gerber baby’ was Ann Turner Cook, chosen back in 1928. In fact, Ann’s picture is still used on Gerber packaging today!

Gerber is The #1 Choice Of Today’s Parent

Starting your baby’s lifelong long love of fruits and veggies is easy with Gerber® 1st Foods® and Gerber® 2nd Foods® baby foods.

Made from natural fruits and vegetables, Gerber baby food recipes contain no added sweeteners or starch, are non- GMO, and are made without artificial flavors nor colors. Gerber baby foods naturally introduce your little one to the variety of tastes, fruits and whole grains — giving them the essential nutrients that their bodies need.

Get more inspiration and see the latest products for your child at Gerber.com.