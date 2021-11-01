Dr. Igor’s Kitchen Sink Hemp Heart Cookies Recipe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Freshly Baked Cookies with a variety of Nuts, Seeds, Chocolate & Pantry Essentials

OVO-PESCATARIAN/SOY-FREE/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 45 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Setting Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 15-18 minutes

Makes: 20-22 big cookies

Allergens: peanuts, seeds, tree nuts

The ultimate cookie recipe has arrived and it has literally everything but the kitchen sink in them! Buttery, gooey, nutty, lusciously decadent and perfectly bittersweet, with a satisfying crunch, this cookie has something for everyone.

These babies are the perfect gift for family and friends, but mostly for yourself! Treat everyone with these addicting kitchen sink cookies the next time you get that baking itch.

Ingredients

—————————————–

WET

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

⅔ cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons of honey

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 tablespoon of instant coffee grounds

DRY

1-⅓ cups of all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of sea salt

⅓ cup of quick oats

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

¾ cup of dark chocolate (70% cacao and up), broken into small chunks

¾ cup of white chocolate

¼ cup of butterscotch chips

⅔ cup of hazelnuts, crushed and no skins

½ cup of sliced almonds

1 cup of crushed cinnamon graham cracker cereal

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Preheat an oven to 375°F. Cream the butter, white sugar and cane sugar together for 3 minutes using a stand mixer or electric handheld beater, while periodically scraping down the sides. Add the honey, eggs, vanilla extract, almond extract and coffee grounds. Mix everything together until well combined for another 2-3 minutes.

2.) Gather and measure out all your dry ingredients. Following the order of ingredients, fold them in the wet batter one ingredient at a time, making sure to not overbeat to avoid tough cookies.

3.) Using a medium sized ice cream scooper, portion out 8 cookies and lay them on parchment paper lined trays about an inch apart. Wet the tips of your fingers (this will help your fingers not stick to the cookies) and press down lightly on each cookie to flatten them a bit. Place the cookies in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before baking to set.

Storing and shelf life: After they’ve cooled completely, store in a cookie jar an airtight container. They will be good for up to 10 days, as long as they don’t come into contact with moisture.

Refrigerating the cookies before baking will make sure your cookies don’t become super flat.

The cookies will spread and if your baking tray isn’t big enough, they’ll touch. Make sure you are leaving an inch of space in between cookies before baking to prevent this, and if they do touch, don’t worry, they will be just as tasty!

For smaller cookies, use a small ice cream scooper to portion out the dough and bake them in an oven set at 375°F for 10 minutes, rotating the baking trays half way through.

See other customizations below!

Q&A

—————————————–

I don’t have hemp hearts, what can I use instead? You can add more chia seeds, ground flaxseed, or for an extra nutty cookie, white or black sesame seeds.

Can I substitute the nuts in this recipe for any other different kinds? You can use walnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, cashews or peanuts in place of the almonds and/or hazelnuts

I don’t have cinnamon graham cracker cereal, what can I use in its place without changing the taste completely? You can use crushed graham crackers or maybe even a peanut butter chocolate cereal.

I don’t have any butterscotch chips, thoughts? Use more dark chocolate chunks or white chocolate chips. You can also use peanut butter chips, milk chocolate chips or cacao nibs as well.

