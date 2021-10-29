GrapeStars' Pick of the Week: Bradshaw Bourbon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sponsored content written in partnership with GrapeStars.

GrapeStars is home to over 200+ celebrity wines and spirits available to consumers, providing unique access to the hottest must-drinks. This week’s feature is Bradshaw Bourbon, which is produced in collaboration with NFL Hall of Fame legend Terry Bradshaw, or better known to some as the patriarch of the hit reality TV series The Bradshaw Bunch.

Bottled at 51.9% alcohol by volume (103.8 proof) in a nod to Bradshaw’s final NFL career passing completion percentage of 51.9%, this memorable lineup consists of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, hand-crafted by a third-generation master Distiller at one of the oldest distilleries in the nation, Green River Distillery in Owensboro, KY.

Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a smooth, sophisticated yet easy-drinking bourbon. Vanilla, coffee, banana, leather and campfire notes are available on the nose, inviting you to enjoy its robust combination of flavors, including cinnamon, baking spices, vanilla, and coconut that artfully combine to please the palette. A finish of wood, vanilla and butterscotch caps the perfect ending, resulting in a touchdown-worthy celebration that you’ll be sure to enjoy repeatedly.

For Bradshaw, getting into the bourbon business was an ideal way to achieve greatness beyond his professional playing days. It was important to ensure the products he produced were “Worthy of a Champion” given Bradshaw’s iconic NFL career in which he helped guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to 4 Super Bowl titles, including 1 Super Bowl MVP, garnering him NFL Hall of Fame status. Blended from the finest grains and aged in hand-selected barrels, the 212 blend is a nod to the 212 touchdown passes Bradshaw tossed during his illustrious career.

And the accolades have already started to pour in for Bradshaw Bourbon, recently snagging a 91 rating from Wine Enthusiast for Terry’s signature bourbon as well as finishing 2nd overall in a blind taste test by Fred Minnick, whose renowned and refined palate is used to judge wine and spirits, with his scored used during the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Bradshaw’s Recipes

A smooth and balanced bourbon is easy to drink on its own, or even enjoyed on the rocks. But if you’re looking for some MVP-caliber recipes, here are some that will be a winner among your friends.

The Blond Bomber

Smooth, mellow, and well, blond just like Terry Bradshaw himself.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bradshaw Bourbon

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Cherry or Lemon Wedge for Garnish

Preparation:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice

Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice

Garnish with a cherry or lemon wedge

Enjoy

The Fourth and One Bourbon Smash

This laid-back, easy-to-drink recipe is ideal for enjoying on the front porch or your rocking chair.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Bradshaw Bourbon

1 Lemon Half

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

Several Mint Leaves

Preparation:

Muddle lemon, mint, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and Bradshaw Bourbon

Shake

Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice

Enjoy

