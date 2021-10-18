This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The White Russian isn’t one of the most challenging cocktails to make, but it can still be a pain if you don’t have heavy cream or Kahlúa on hand. Thankfully, a few ingenious bartenders have come up with a way to “kind of” mix this nightcap with only two ingredients: vodka and chocolate milk. As a bonus, you don’t need to break out a shaker or ice to make this dessert cocktail at home. And if you want to add Kahlua to this cocktail to tradition it up, top it off with a splash!

Since the Off-White Russian No. 1 is so simple, why not put in the effort to mix in a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil? Just a few extra seconds of your time will add a whole new dimension to this chocolaty cocktail.

CBD Off-White Russian No. 1 Recipe

While chocolate milk has a brown color, that doesn’t mean it has to come from brown cows. You may think this is obvious, but a new survey reveals many Americans believe only brown cows can produce chocolate milk.

According to data from the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy, about seven percent of American adults claim you need brown cows to produce chocolate milk. Survey analysts said that’s roughly the population of Pennsylvania.

To clear up the confusion, chocolate milk is just a mixture of regular milk with cocoa and sugar. While the milk in your chocolate milk could come from a brown cow, it’s not a requirement.

Ingredients

1 oz vodka

½ oz Kahlua

8 oz chocolate milk bottle or carton

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour vodka and Tribe CBD oil into a bottle of refrigerated chocolate milk

Close the lid and shake for a few seconds

Pour over ice

Top with Kahlua

You may not have heard about Sir Hans Sloane in history class, but we all owe him a debt of gratitude for making the first batch of chocolate milk. Born in 1753 in Northern Ireland, Sir Sloane created chocolate milk shortly after his first visit to Jamaica. Throughout Sloane’s medical career, he argued this mix of cocoa and milk had “medicinal properties.”

When Sloane wasn’t marketing chocolate milk, he was probably collecting curiosities or tending to illustrious patients like King George III. Interestingly, many of the items Sloane collected formed the basis of the British Museum.

Be sure to amaze your friends with these fun facts as you mix your first Off-White Russian No. 1.

