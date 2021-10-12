Hemp In Hogsmeade: Try Tribe's CBD Pumpkin Juice 

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Most muggles only enjoy pumpkin-themed drinks during autumn. However, those lucky few who study at Hogwarts can enjoy a pumpkin brew any time of the year. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then you probably know what we’re talking about: pumpkin juice!

But that doesn’t mean you need to be a witch or wizard to try this sweet drink. In fact, it’s not all that difficult to make a copycat pumpkin juice at home. And don’t forget to add a pinch of Tribe’s “CBD potion” for extra magic!

Tribe’s CBD Pumpkin Juice Recipe

According to Harry Potter fans, pumpkin juice goes way back in the wizarding world. Apparently, this fictitious drink was “invented” in the 1830s by London Pumpkins & Sons. Ever since pumpkin juice’s creation, it has become immensely popular with magical students and professors alike.

Traditionally, the characters in J. K. Rowling’s novels drink chilled pumpkin juice, but that hasn’t stopped some at-home chefs from gently heating their pumpkin punch. Be sure to try pumpkin juice both ways to see which you prefer.

Please note: Our rendition of pumpkin juice includes an adults-only alcoholic ingredient. However, if you want to make this for the kiddos, just omit the bourbon.

Ingredients

½ cup apple cider

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon pumpkin purée

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 ½ oz bourbon

Seltzer water, to top

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour apple cider, vanilla extract, pumpkin purée, bourbon, and pumpkin pie spice into a blender

Blitz until the drink is smooth

Pour into a pre-chilled glass

Stir in Tribe CBD oil

Top with seltzer water and ice, if desired

While pumpkins are healthy on their own, many nutritionists can’t stop talking about pumpkin seeds. These tiny seeds contain an impressive array of vitamins and minerals, especially magnesium and zinc. Some studies have even linked pumpkin seeds with improved heart, prostate, and brain health.

For instance, doctors in Japan found that pumpkin seed oil may naturally reduce overactive bladder syndrome. Other researchers suggest pumpkin seeds could reduce bad cholesterol and high blood pressure, thus giving your heart a massive boost.

So, the next time you’re carving a pumpkin for Halloween, don’t toss those seeds in the trash! Instead, look up a delicious recipe for roasted pumpkin seeds.

Get Your Sleep On Schedule With Tribe CBD Sleep Shots

Another benefit often associated with pumpkin seeds is improved sleep health. However, if you need to put insomnia “to bed” real fast, then you may need something more substantial than a handful of pumpkin seeds. When you’re struggling to get some shut eye, it’s a good idea to take a Tribe CBD Sleep Shot. Our all-natural sleep formula contains a mix of melatonin and premium hemp extract, both of which can help lull you to sleep.

Please find out more about Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots here.