This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

Is ‘Happy Fruit Hemp’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

If you are looking to try delta-8, you have come to the right place. The rise of the cannabinoid market is here to stay, with an abundance of products and brands available just about everywhere you look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we conduct independent lab tests so you can take the guesswork out of finding a high quality online.

As the cannabinoid markets continue to grow, so do the number of cannabinoids we see available. Delta-8 THC is one of the newest cannabinoids gaining popularity. Delta-8 is an isomer of traditional THC (delta-9 THC), meaning they have a slightly different chemical makeup and impact on users. Some consumers of delta-8 have reported decreased psychoactive effects than with delta-9.

Delta-8 is also thought to have potential for therapeutic properties like stress relief, appetite stimulation and sleep aid. It is important to distinguish delta-8 from CBD, as the two cannabinoids can impact users very differently. If you are a fan of traditional THC, delta-8 could be for you. If not, then delta-8 may not be the best choice either. Click here to learn more about the effects of delta-8 THC versus CBD here for the differences between delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

Check here for Real Tested CBD’s full Delta-8 Resources Page and Potential User Guide.

We test for purity, potency and quality so you can make sure you are getting exactly what you need out of your cannabinoid purchase. From oils to gummies and smokables, we provide you with an accurate review of label claims pesticide and residual solvent tests results. Today we bring you a few new delta-8 THC products from ‘Happy Fruit Hemp:’

“Cannabinoid specific, plant-based edibles infused with premium hemp extract for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-experience.” – Happy Fruit

‘Happy Fruit Hemp’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Happy Fruit Delta-8 THC Berry Cool Indica Gummies

First up from Happy Fruit Hemp are their Delta-8 THC Berry Cool Indica Gummies with a highly recommended review from our experts. These gummies tested very accurate to the label claims with 392mg of delta-8 THC and only 28mg of traditional delta-9 THC. If you are looking for a solid delta-8 edible to try, this is a great choice to start. These gummies passed all solvent and pesticide tests making them a safe choice. To top it off, these gummies taste great!

Happy Fruit Delta-8 & THCV Apple Bliss Gummies

Next up we tested Happy Fruit Delta-8 & THCV Apple Bliss Gummies. These gummies also received a highly recommended review from our experts and rank second in our Best D8 Gummies category. Testing very accurate to the label claim with 321mg of delta-8 THC and just 23mg of THC, these are a great choice for trying a delta-8 product. These gummies passed all pesticide and solvent tests with flying colors, and again taste delicious!

‘Happy Fruit Hemp’ – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding delta-8 products these days, the options are growing and quickly. Finding a reliable and legit source of CBD, or delta-8 THC, can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. When it comes to ‘Happy Fruit Hemp’ and their new delta-8 THC line, we recommend their products. Based on our lab test results and all passes on residual testing, this is a safe and dependable product to choose. We look forward to testing and reviewing more ‘Happy Fruit Hemp’ products!

For more Real Tested CBD Reviews, click here. And check here for our full Delta-8 Resource Page.