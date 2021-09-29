The “Latte” Of The Irish: Tribe’s CBD Irish Coffee Recipe

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you love whiskey, coffee, and cream, then you’ve got to try an authentic Irish Coffee. But don’t worry; you don’t have to travel to Dublin to make this invigorating brew. With just a few simple ingredients, you could mix a mug of steamy Irish Coffee at home.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to mix in a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil for extra calm. While it may seem like CBD would clash with caffeine, many customers claim these compounds complement each other.

Irish Coffee Cocktail Recipe

Interestingly, coffee cocktails were around long before the Irish Coffee was first introduced. According to the ever-reliable Wikipedia, Viennese residents could enjoy coffee-based drinks with cream and alcohol as far back as the 19th century. It also appears these coffee concoctions were quite fashionable in Belle Epoque Paris.

However, most people believe the Irish Coffee we know today was invented sometime in the 1940s at what is now Shannon Airport. According to most accounts, a bartender named Joe Sheridan started spiking coffee with whiskey…and people seem to have enjoyed it!

One of the many passengers who fell in love with this cocktail was American journalist Stanton Delaplane. Indeed, Delaplane enjoyed the Irish Coffee so much that he decided to add it to his bar’s menu in San Francisco. And, as the saying goes, “the rest is history.”

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Irish whiskey

½ oz simple syrup

~ 2 oz black coffee

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Heavy cream, to top

Directions

Pour whiskey and simple syrup into a glass mug

Top with just enough hot coffee to almost fill your glass

Pour heavy cream over the back of a bar spoon to create a top layer

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil as a garnish

Although the Irish Coffee is inextricably linked with the Emerald Isle, that doesn’t mean you can’t add a few “foreign flourishes.” Indeed, many people swap out Irish whiskey for other spirits to spice up this simple recipe.

For example, if you’re craving a little Caribbean flair, why not add a pinch of Jamaican rum? To stay closer to home, consider adding a bit of Scotch whiskey to your “Scottish coffee.” Lastly, if you want to down your java like a Russian, go ahead and add some vodka.

By the way, people who want some extra “pep” can always add a shot of espresso to their Irish Coffee. You could also check out our previous recipe for a CBD Espresso Martini for more cocktail inspiration.

Tired Of Caffeine Jitters? Add CBD To Your Coffee!

It may seem strange to put CBD oil in your coffee, but hundreds of customers are in love with this crazy combo. Apparently, CBD’s anti-anxiety properties help temper caffeine’s energizing effects. So, instead of feeling antsy after a cup of CBD coffee, most people report a wonderful sense of “calm alertness.”

If you’ve stopped drinking coffee due to undesirable “jittery” side effects, consider adding a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil to your next cup of Joe.