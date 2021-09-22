Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Take blow-drying to a whole new level with the launch of L’ange Hair’s new Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer. Easy on the ears thanks to a quieter motor — no more screaming over the sound or struggling to hear your bestie spill the tea while you style your locks — the Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer is powerful enough to still get the full effects from 6 feet away.

The benefits don’t stop there. The salon-worthy dryer is a huge time-saver, drying your hair up to 4 times faster than your average dryer thanks to a motor that churns out 110,000 revolutions per minute. That’s mind-blowing fast right there.

Why else should you consider Le Styliste as your new must-have go to hair dryer? Well, the brand was just honored as an OK! Beauty Award Winner for 2021. If that’s not praise enough, how about:

It’s sleek, ergonomic design, ideal for dual hand usage

It’s lightweight. In fact, the Le Styliste weighs less than a pound. No more tired arms after a few minutes of blow-drying

It’s Smart! The Le Styliste is equipped with Smart Styling Technology, which remembers heat and speed settings from the last time it was used

It’s Self-cleaning. If only your home cleaned up this easy. The LeStyliste motor easily reverses to expel any trapped debris.

At just $325, the Le Styliste is more affordable than a day at a high end salon, and longer lasting! As an exclusive offer for Life & Style readers, L’Ange is providing a 30% discount off your Le Styliste purchase exclusively at: LangeHair.com. Use code DRYER to unlock this discount and get yours today before they’re sold out!

Looking For Extra Volume? Look No Further!

If you’re looking to step up your hair game one notch further, pair the Le Styliste with L’ange Hair’s NEW argan-infused Siena Argan Oil Brush.

The high heat resistant, ceramic argan-infused barrel coating will condition your hair, smoothing the cuticle to create a shiny, frizz-free style. Easy to grip, high heat resistant and great for all hair types, this new must-have comes in three sizes and two colors, giving you stylish, versatile options to boost your volume. The Siena Argan Oil Brush is just $37 on LangeHair.com.

Paired perfectly with the Le Styliste Hair Dryer, this dynamic duo will give you a silky, static-free blow out that’ll capture head-turns with every voluminous bounce down the street (paparazzi not included).