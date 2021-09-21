Dr. Igor’s Chicken Arroz Caldo with Hemp Hearts Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Porridge-Style Braised Short Grain Rice seasoned with Fish Sauce & Aromatics topped with Oven Roasted Crispy Chicken Thighs, Carrots, Peas, Corn & Hemp

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE

Total: 20 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Allergens: fish, sesame seeds, tree nuts

Arroz caldo, meaning “rice broth” in Spanish, is a family favorite in my household. This classic Filipino dish is our version of a go to feel good meal on cold winter nights or rainy days. This braised rice dish is similar to other dishes in Asian countries like congee from China and chao from Vietnam, and for the most part the toppings and seasonings are what make it different from each other.

My version of arroz caldo is topped with bright green summer peas, sweet yellow corn, diced sautéed carrots and the crispiest chicken thighs you will ever eat! The rice is seasoned heavily with aromatic ginger and garlic, along with fish sauce and Maggi seasoning sauce, all of which are staples in Filipino cooking and are classic flavor profiles.

This recipe has a great balance of carbohydrates, protein and fat. Hemp is added for its amazing health benefits and pleasant nutty taste. Enjoy this gluten-free meal anytime of the day. You can even customize the toppings however you like. Crab? Sure! Eggs? Yes please!

Related: Are you curious about cooking with CBD? Click here for some easy tips and tricks to get started.

Ingredients

—————————————–

ARROZ CALDO BASE

⅓ cup of short grain brown rice

⅓ cup of short grain white rice

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

4-5 cups of chicken or vegetable stock

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 thumb sized ginger (about an inch), minced

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 teaspoon of Maggi seasoning sauce OR coco aminos

¼ teaspoon of ground white pepper

TOPPINGS

4 boneless skin-on chicken thighs, organic OR free-range chicken

1 teaspoon salt to season chicken

½ cup of frozen green peas, thawed

½ cup of frozen sweet corn, thawed

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

2 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoons of hemp hearts

2 tablespoons of fried garlic OR onions

Hemp oil for garnishing

Cilantro, chopped for garnishing

Sesame seeds for garnishing

Lemon or calamansi wedges

Steps

—————————————–

1.) Preheat an oven to 400F. Mince your garlic, ginger and shallot. Gather the rest of the braised rice base ingredients. Below is an image of the products I used.

2.) Add the minced garlic, ginger and shallots in a large soup pot with the brown rice, white rice, hemp hearts, stock, fish sauce, Maggi seasoning sauce and ground white pepper. Bring this to a boil and let it simmer, covered, for 45 minutes to an hour.

3.) Season your chicken thighs with salt, lay them on a roasting rack on top of a parchment paper lined roasting tray. Roast the thighs for 20-25 minutes or until the inside temperature reads 165F and the skin is golden brown.

4.) Switch your oven to a low broil when the chicken thighs are fully cooked. Crisp the skin for about a minute. The skin should start to form bubbles, this represents your achieving that ultimate crunch factor, without frying the chicken!

5.) Thaw the frozen peas and corn, dice your carrots, and sauté them in a frying pan with a teaspoon of hemp or olive oil. Cook them on medium low heat for about 5 minutes or until the carrots are done. Season with salt and pepper

6.) Check on your rice at the 45 minute mark to see if it’s done. The grains should be mushy and the consistency of the congee should be like porridge, but thinner. Add more stock or liquid to your desired consistency. Adjust the seasoning to your liking with more salt, white pepper, fish sauce and/or Maggi seasoning sauce. Place your rice on the stove to simmer for 5-15 more minutes if the grains are still a little toothsome. Get all your toppings ready.

7.) Assemble your chicken arroz caldo by ladling a quarter of the braised rice on the bottom of a wide bowl, top with a whole chicken thigh sliced into strips, a quarter of the sautéed veggies, ¼ a tablespoon of hemp hearts, ½ a tablespoon of fried garlic, some scallions, sesame seeds, and a dash of hemp oil. Repeat to compose four bowls. Eat and enjoy while hot!

Related: Check out Dr. Igor’s Paleo Strawberry Pumpkin Almond Crumble Muffins recipe here.

Tips

—————————————–

Feel free to use only brown rice if you prefer. I like using both kinds because you get the best of both worlds when it comes to texture and flavor.

Broiling the skin on chicken at the end of the cook is an amazing way to get crunchy skin without frying it. However, be careful of this process because if you leave the oven unattended you can burn the skin very easily, which would be devastating (at least for me, because the skin is my favorite part!)

Homemade or low sodium chicken stock would be the best kind to use in this recipe so you can control the salt levels better.

Other favorite toppings to add: Fried or poached egg, snap or snow peas, diced jalapeños or chili flakes for spice, cooked crab, poached shrimp or any type of diced vegetable you like.

Q&A

—————————————–

Can I use long grain rice instead of short grain rice? Yes. Long grain rice usually takes a bit longer to cook so add a bit more cook time. I also prefer the texture of shorter grain rices. Short grain rice is also starchier, thickening your soup to a proper consistency resembling classic arroz caldos.

Is this recipe low-carb? I wouldn’t consider it low-carb friendly just because it is high in carbohydrates (44g). This however is lower in carbohydrates than most rice dishes because of the ratio of stock to rice grains. If you want a lower carbohydrate intake in this recipe, simply add more stock, or use less rice.

Related: Are you a senior curious about trying CBD for the first time? Click here for our comprehensive guide.